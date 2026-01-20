LeBron James not voted as All-Star game starter for 1st time in 21 years

article

LeBron James continues to reach new heights in his 23rd year in the NBA, becoming the first player in league history to reach the milestone.

However, when the starters for the upcoming NBA All-Star game were announced, the league’s all-time leading scorer was snubbed for the first time in two decades.

What we know:

For the first time in 21 years, LeBron James was not voted as a starter for the All-Star game. The starters are selected based on a combination of fan votes (50%), a media panel (25%), and current players (25%).

The league is entering a new era as it continues to embrace talent from overseas. On Monday, it was revealed five of the ten starters for next month’s big event are international stars, including James’ teammate, Luka Dončić.

This year’s All-Star game is happening in Inglewood and Doncic is also the only player from LA’s two teams who received enough votes.

Along with Doncic, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo were the other international stars who made the cut.

Overall, Doncic and Antetokounmpo were the other players who reached over three million votes apiece.

The other players named as starters are Cade Cunningham, Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

What's next:

The reserves selected by the league’s head coaches will be announced Sunday, Jan. 23.

NBA All-Star weekend takes place from Feb. 13-15, with events happening in downtown LA and Inglewood.

