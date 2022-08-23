Jail computer crash: Outage delays release of some LA inmates

Some inmates at Los Angeles County's largest jail spent some extra time behind bars over the weekend due to a computer outage that has since been resolved.

It happened after a manhole fire nearby.

That had jail officials scrambling to try and process the release of inmates manually, and the system caused some in custody to be held longer than they were supposed to.

The jail holds up to 4,500 inmates; no word on how many inmates were affected.

FOX 11 is awaiting a statement from the sheriff's department.