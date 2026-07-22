West Hollywood water main repair continues as officials target Sunset Boulevard reopening

The Brief Crews have poured 300 cubic yards of concrete slurry to backfill a massive Sunset Boulevard sinkhole following last Thursday's 36-inch water main rupture. The special cement is undergoing a 24-hour curing process alongside water quality testing, with the LADWP targeting a full street reopening and pipe restoration by the end of the week. Sunset Boulevard remains closed between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard; while drinking water remains safe, the cause of the 1916 pipe's failure remains under investigation.



Crews in West Hollywood have reached a critical milestone in repairing the massive Sunset Boulevard sinkhole, pouring 300 cubic yards of concrete slurry to backfill the site following a major water main break.

Officials expect the impacted stretch of Sunset Boulevard to fully reopen by the end of the week once curing, water quality testing, and regulatory approvals are complete.

What we know:

Over 250 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) workers poured 30 truckloads—300 cubic yards—of concrete slurry into the trench following thorough pressure testing to ensure all leaks were resolved.

Sunset Boulevard remains completely closed between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, with limited local access on nearby side streets including Cynthia Street and San Vicente Boulevard.

Drinking water remains completely safe for residents, as neighborhood service continues uninterrupted through an auxiliary 8-inch distribution line.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Hollywood streets flooded, cars submerged after water main break

However, LADWP urges customers to conserve water to prevent upper-floor residents and businesses from experiencing lower water pressure during peak demand times.

The initial break pushed parked cars, flooded garages, and shifted massive slabs of concrete, forcing local businesses like Book Soup to temporarily close.

The ruptured 36-inch line, part of the 10-mile Sunset Trunk Line, dates back to 1916 and was already designated for replacement under a project scheduled to begin construction in 2031.

What we don't know:

The cause of the break remains under investigation. However, Anselmo Collins, LADWP’s chief operating officer and senior assistant general manager of the water system, noted that line pressure naturally reaches its highest levels overnight when overall customer demand drops.

Officials have not yet released estimates regarding the total financial cost of the repairs or the full extent of private property damage across West Hollywood.

Timeline:

Thursday, 3 a.m.: The 36-inch water main ruptures on Sunset Boulevard at Holloway Drive, releasing a massive deluge.

Thursday, 7 a.m.: LADWP crews successfully shut off the rushing water, stopping further downstream flooding toward Santa Monica Boulevard.

Sunday Night: Crews complete the primary pipe repair, welding a new 25-foot pipe section into place.

Tuesday Afternoon: LADWP announces the completion of pressure testing and the pouring of 300 cubic yards of concrete slurry into the excavation trench.

Wednesday: The 24-hour concrete slurry curing process and water quality testing are actively underway.

End of Week: Expected completion of pipe disinfection, regulatory sign-offs, street resurfacing, and the full reopening of Sunset Boulevard.

What's next:

Once the concrete slurry cures, LADWP will complete pipe disinfection and water quality testing to secure final regulatory approvals. Following these checks, the 36-inch trunk line will be returned to service, the roadway will be repaved, and Sunset Boulevard will reopen to traffic. On a broader scale, LADWP is moving forward with design work to replace 6.4 miles of large-diameter pipeline and 3.5 miles of distribution pipe along the corridor, with construction scheduled to start in 2031.

What you can do:

Affected residents and business owners seeking support can file property damage claims at LADWP.com/Claims, call 1-800-DIAL-DWP, or access city resources, parking changes, and hotel discounts at weho.org/watermainbreak.