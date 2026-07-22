99 pounds of lizard parts, raw meat, and plants from Thailand seized at Los Angeles port

The Brief Customs officials at a Los Angeles port of entry seized contraband including raw meat, plants, and lizard parts from a single traveler's suitcase. The illicit shipment from Thailand was detected when K9 Maisy alerted CBP officers to the bag during inspection. Officials have not yet said whether the traveler faces criminal charges.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Los Angeles port of entry recently intercepted a massive haul of agricultural and wildlife contraband after a keen K9 alerted them of a traveler's luggage arriving from Thailand.

What we know:

According to CBP, the single suitcase contained 50 pounds of raw meat, 33 pounds of mangoes, garlic, bamboo, and banana plants, along with 16 pounds of Bengal monitor lizard parts.

K9 Maisy flagged the bag, leading CBP officers to search the luggage and discover the prohibited items.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers took custody of the Bengal monitor lizard parts.

SUGGESTED:

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the traveler or specified what penalties or criminal charges, if any, the individual will face for attempting to bring the prohibited agricultural and wildlife products into the United States.