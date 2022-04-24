Suspect sought in string of car break-ins in Irwindale

Authorities are asking for your help identifying a suspect caught on camera who is allegedly involved in a series of car break-ins in Irwindale.

According to police, the string of break-ins happened in the 16000 block of Calle Breceda overnight.

If you recognize the suspect, call 626-430-2244 or report anonymously to 1-800-222-TIPS.

