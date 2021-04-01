Investigation underway in South LA after man found dead hanging from tree
LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives were investigating in South Los Angeles after a man was found hanging from a tree in the Exposition Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just after 4:21 from someone who made the gruesome discovery near the intersection of West 36th Place and Arlington Avenue.
Investigators remain at the scene.
No further information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
