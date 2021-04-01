Investigation underway in South LA after man found dead hanging from tree

Homicide detectives were investigating in South Los Angeles after a man was found hanging from a tree in the Exposition Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just after 4:21 from someone who made the gruesome discovery near the intersection of West 36th Place and Arlington Avenue.

Investigators remain at the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.