Investigation underway in South LA after man found dead hanging from tree

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Homicide detectives were investigating in South Los Angeles after a man was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives were investigating in South Los Angeles after a man was found hanging from a tree in the Exposition Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just after 4:21 from someone who made the gruesome discovery near the intersection of West 36th Place and Arlington Avenue. 

Investigators remain at the scene.

No further information was immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

