Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Sherman Village

A homicide investigation is underway after shots rang out in a quiet San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. in the Sherman Village area near the intersection of West Magnolia Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

LAPD said the suspect was waiting for officers when they arrived. He was cooperative and was immediately taken into custody.

Officers also discovered weapons on the ground next to the victim’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim was described as a man in his 50s and his name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

