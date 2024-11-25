Inmate walks away from LA County reentry facility; search underway

A search was underway Monday for a 34-year-old inmate who walked away from the Female Community Reentry Program in Santa Fe Springs.

Staff became aware of Christina Hammond's departure at 8:43 p.m. Sunday when they received a tamper alert for her ankle monitor and found it in her bed area at the facility, located at 11121 Bloomfield Ave., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Surveillance video showed Hammond leaving the facility through a side door and climbing over the garden gates at the northeast end of the building, officials said.

SUGGESTED: Father of Hannah Kobayashi found dead near LAX

She arrived at the Santa Fe Springs facility from San Bernardino County July 1 and was scheduled for release Dec. 21, 2025, officials said. She was serving a five-year sentence for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

Hammond is described as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with a light complexion, light brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a gray jacket and gray sweatpants, gloves and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone who sees Hammond or knows where she is can call law enforcement or 911.

SUGGESTED: Girls, ages 3 and 4, killed by suspected DUI driver in Rialto, police say

The Female Community Reentry Program provides an alternative to state prison for female inmates with rehabilitative services including alcohol and drug recovery and employment assistance.