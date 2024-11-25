2 children killed in suspected DUI crash in Rialto

article

The Brief Two girls - ages 3 and 4 - were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Rialto on Sunday. Alexis Garcia, 28, was arrested for two counts of murder. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video of the three-vehicle crash.



An investigation is underway in Rialto after two young girls were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

It happened Sunday around 11 p.m. near Walnut and Riverside avenues, according to police.

The suspected DUI driver, 28-year-old Alexis Garcia of San Bernardino, was arrested for two counts of murder, officials said. He was not injured.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video to figure out how the crash unfolded.

A preliminary investigation revealed Garcia, who was driving a blue Dodge Ram, was traveling southbound on Riverside and ran a red light, broadsiding a white Honda Accord, which then collided into a tow truck that was stopped eastbound on Walnut.

Two children are dead after a suspected DUI driver, Alexis Garcia, crashed into the Honda Civic they were traveling in on Nov. 24, 2024. / SkyFOX

Four people were inside the Honda Accord - a 24-year-old woman, 25-year-old man, and the two girls ages 3 and 4.

No other injuries were reported.

Family-provided photo to FOX 11

A passenger who was traveling with Garcia was detained and later released. That person was not injured.

Alexis Garcia was arrested for two counts of murder, according to police. / Rialto PD

No other details were immediately available.