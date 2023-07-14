Expand / Collapse search

Inland Empire intensifies outreach for helping homeless communities amid soaring temps

Inland Empire
Outreach efforts are underway for the homeless population stranded in the hottest parts of the Inland Empire.

RIALTO, Calif. - With temperatures expected to get to dangerous levels in the Inland Empire, cities and counties are stepping up their outreach programs dealing with the homeless population

FOX 11 followed the Rialto Police Department's outreach teams Friday. We quickly found out that the population in the Santa Ana Riverbed is not necessarily what you would expect. 

On top of that, helping them is not easy – even with the help of nonprofits like SWAG, an Inland Empire-based nonprofit that had been helping the homeless community for years.