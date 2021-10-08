Inland Empire designer featured in LA Fashion Week

Nicholas Mayfield calls himself a "world creator."

His world this Sunday is at the LA Fashion Week. Mayfield's streetwear will once again hit the LAFW show runway at Peterson Auto Museum.



Mayfield is an artist from the Inland Empire. As a kid, he says, "all I used to do was just draw, draw, draw, comic books."



His concept is called Nicholas Mayfield Over Everything. He's an artist, designer, and makes custom furniture all with a cartoonish theme and bright colors. His clothing is streetwear.



Mayfield got some major press in Apparel News on a merch deal he landed with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The themes of his work were Black Lives Matter theme and unity.





Fashion Week season is back in SoCal after being shut down by covid times last year. Runway shows by LAFW launched Thursday, October 7th and runs through Sunday at Peterson Auto Museum.



There are a series of fashion events across SoCal throughout the month of October and on the heels of New York Fashion Week in September.

