Suspects wanted in Inglewood double shooting

One man was killed and another man was wounded following a shooting in Inglewood Tuesday night.

Officials with the Inglewood Police Department said officers were called to the scene after people in the area heard shots fired around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Venice Way and Victor Avenue.

The suspects allegedly crashed their cars when they tried to escape and took off running.

Arriving officers discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

SUGGESTED: Friends mourn victims of Inglewood shooting

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and the suspects remain at large.

Those with information about the double shooting are asked to contact Inglewood PD.