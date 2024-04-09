Timeline of murder-suicide that ended in death of infant on the 405 Freeway

The death of an infant who was found on the 405 Freeway has been tied to a murder-suicide investigation, California Highway Patrol officers stated Tuesday.

The tragic event spanned three neighborhoods in LA County and resulted in the death of three people… leaving a 9-year-old girl the sole survivor of her family.

Below is a timeline of each crime scene.

Woodland Hills

CHP officials said the suspect and mother of the children, 34-year-old Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, stabbed her partner to death inside their apartment complex in Woodland Hills.

The murder happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Montecito Apartment complex on Variel Avenue. A neighbor found the man's body after hearing loud noises and seeing puddles of blood.

"I walked out our front door and looked to the left, their door was wide open and there was blood all throughout their front door, all the way to the hallway, into the elevator and blood on the walls, so I called my dad," the neighbor told FOX 11.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the man as 29- year-old Jaelen Allen Chaney.

The family lived together in the apartment.

Johnson fled the apartment with her two kids in a black Porsche Cayenne, CHP reported.

Westchester

Around 4:30 a.m., a driver spotted two kids, an 8-month-old infant and a 9-year-old girl on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard/Howard Hughes Parkway exit.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The 9-year-old sister was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Detectives are trying to determine if the kids were pushed out of the moving vehicle or fell out. Officers said after the kids were out of the car, Johnson kept driving on the 405.

Redondo Beach

After fleeing on the freeway, Johnson made her way to Redondo Beach. Around 5 a.m., her car crashed into a tree near a church on Pacific Coast Highway near Vincent Street. She died at the scene. CHP is treating her death as a suicide. Police say she was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The two children have not been identified yet.

CHP, LAPD and Redondo Beach Police are investigating the case.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.