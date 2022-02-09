Industrial fire in Orange generates huge flames, explosions

Crews were completing cleanup efforts after a four-alarm industrial fire generated huge flames and explosions in the city of Orange overnight.

The fire ignited at a foam factory called Foamex International, Inc. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and spread through a 24-acre industrial complex. The blaze sent dozens of employees scrambling for safety.

The business located near the intersection of N. Batavia Street and Taft Avenue makes large blocks of foam for bedding, furniture and healthcare. Fire officials say as one of the blocks was moved onto a conveyor belt, workers inside noticed smoke and called 911.

"We went into a defensive strategy using large-diameter hose lines and water towers to protect all the structures around the property," Orange Fire Department Capt. Ryan O’Connor said.

The flames could be seen from over a mile away as the fire spread from the east and the west of the industrial complex, burning through outbuildings, containers and at least two vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

