In-person Fourth of July festivities coming back in Southern California

Ah, the good old days before the pandemic!

Fireworks, bands, hoopla and lots of people celebrating Independence Day. This year, the City of Yucaipa is hoping for a turnout between 2,000 and 3,000 at Yucaipa High School.

Last year, there were no public celebrations here because of the pandemic. In nearby Redlands, they’d like to do the same thing, but the Pandemic threw them a curveball.

Craig Baker with the city says, "We’re not able to do it this year. We are still having a show. It’s going to be a good spectacular show."

But, there was a hiccup.

Says Baker, "The real difficulty was the pandemic created an uncertainty about the future and the plans for these shows are done so far in advance that the committee had to make a decision."

The decision was to pass on a new contract with the University of Redlands where each year, the fireworks had been held in the past. If they kept the prior arrangement, Baker says the venue was going to charge the normal price.

With the uncertain future of the pandemic, on top of with an uncertainty over ticket sales, they decided to launch from a middle school and ask local residents to watch from their homes and yards.

Meanwhile in Yucaipa, an excited Mary Johnson with the city is looking forward to Sunday’s fireworks celebration at Yucaipa High School. She says that locals were disappointed when last year’s celebration was canceled because of the pandemic.

Johnson says people can gather at Yucaipa High School. Parking will be $10 but it’s free if you walk in.

It’s a tale of two cities, but both of one thing in common: fireworks are not allowed in their cities. Property owners will be fined if they’re launched from peoples homes regardless of who lights the match.