VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan takes Oscar to In-N-Out Burger after big win

The Brief Michael B. Jordan celebrated his best actor win at the 98th Academy Awards with a late-night stop at an In-N-Out Burger in Hollywood. Video shared online shows fans cheering and recording the Oscar winner as he visited the popular burger chain after the ceremony. Jordan won for his dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the film "Sinners."



Academy Award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan celebrated his big win at the 98th Academy Awards in true Hollywood fashion.

What we know:

On Sunday night, Jordan beat out Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura for his dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in "Sinners."

After the awards ceremony, video showed him taking his Oscar to Hollywood’s In-N-Out Burger to celebrate. Many patrons pulled out their phones to capture the award winner at the beloved burger chain and applauded him for his big night.

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Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what he ordered.

Dig deeper:

On Sunday night, Jordan became the sixth Black actor to win the Academy Award for best actor. He joins Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith.

Read his full Oscar acceptance speech below:

"God is good. God is good. Yo, Mama, what’s up? Y’all know how I feel about my mother. And my father’s here. Hey, Pops, where you at? My dad came in from Ghana. My brother and sister’s here, my family. I want to thank Warner Bros. I want to thank Mike [De Luca] and Pam [Abdy] for believing in this dream, this vision of Ryan Coogler, and betting on a culture and betting on original ideas and original artistry. [Ryan], you’re an amazing, amazing person. I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. And I love you, too, bro. Love you to death.

I would like to thank my incredible cast. Wunmi [Mosaku], thank you so much for giving Smoke an opportunity to be him. Hailee [Steinfeld] at home — you know, she’s getting ready to have a baby right now. Thank you so much for being the other half of Stack. Miles [Caton], Delroy [Lindo], Jayme [Lawson], Li Jun Li …

Hoo, man, y’all. I stand here because of the people who came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. To be among those giants, among those greats, among my ancestors, among my guys. Thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you bet on me. So thank you for continuing to bet on me. And I’m going to keep stepping up. And I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.

So I just want to say thank you to everybody in this room who had something to do with my success. I love you guys, and everybody at home who supported Sinners and went to see the movie once, twice, three, four, five times — thank you, because you made this movie what it is. I love you. I love you. I love you."