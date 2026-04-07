Kimberly-Clark employee detained on suspicion of arson after massive Ontario warehouse fire

The Brief A massive six-alarm fire gutted a 1.2-million-square-foot Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario early Tuesday morning, causing the roof to collapse. Ontario police have detained a current employee of the facility on suspicion of arson after he was initially reported missing from the building. No injuries were reported among the 20 workers who evacuated from the facility.



A massive six-alarm structure fire ripped through a Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario Tuesday morning, leading to the detainment of a current employee on suspicion of arson.

While the 1.2-million-square-foot facility suffered extensive damage, including a partial roof collapse, authorities confirmed that all employees are safe and no one was injured.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the facility located near Eucalyptus and South Hellman Avenue, according to officials.

Around 20 employees were inside the building, which houses larger quantities of household paper products like Kleenex and toilet paper.

Officials confirmed the internal sprinkler system was active, but the fire continued to spread due to the sheer volume of "fuel" that was igniting the flames.

Ontario police later detained a male employee who had been reported missing during the initial evacuation.

That employee is currently in custody as the primary arson suspect, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the employee in custody.

It's also unclear exactly where within the structure the fire originated, or the specific method used to ignite the paper products.

What they're saying:

"We are aware of the fire at our distribution center in Ontario, California earlier today. Safety is our top priority, and we can confirm there are no reported injuries. The facility is operated by a third-party partner, and we are working closely with them and local authorities. We will share additional information as it becomes available," Kimberly-Clark said in a statement.

What's next:

Once the structure is deemed stable, fire investigators and arson units will begin a detailed sweep of the facility.

What you can do:

Residents and commuters are advised to avoid the area due to heavy smoke and several ongoing street closures.

If you have any information regarding the start of the fire, contact the Ontario Police Department's investigative tip line at (909) 986-6711.