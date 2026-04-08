The Brief Roof construction is being investigated as the potential cause of a fire at Hollywood’s historic Magic Castle. Firefighters contained the blaze in less than an hour, focusing on the third floor of the Victorian-era clubhouse and performance venue. No injuries were reported among staff or guests, though the full extent of structural and interior damage to the world-famous landmark is unknown.



A fast-moving attic fire broke out at the Magic Castle in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, potentially sparked by maintenance work on the building's exterior.

Firefighters managed to save the historic structure, though crews remain onsite to mitigate smoke and water damage to the interior.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Academy of Magical Arts at 7001 W. Franklin Ave. just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found flames in the attic of the three-story Victorian home and immediately entered "offensive mode," coordinating roof ventilation with fire suppression on the third floor.

A total of 68 firefighters extinguished the blaze in 41 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported, though paramedics assessed several individuals at the scene as a precaution.

What we don't know:

The specific cost and extent of the damage to the venue's interior, which houses rare magic memorabilia and a restaurant, have not yet been disclosed.

While roof work is the primary lead, the LAFD has not issued a final, formal determination on the cause as the investigation continues.

What's next:

The Academy of Magical Arts is expected to assess the damage to determine when the private club and performance venue can safely reopen to its members and the public.