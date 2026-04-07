Looming LAUSD teachers' strike set for April 14

The Brief LAUSD and three major unions (UTLA, SEIU Local 99, and AALA) are scheduled for emergency bargaining sessions this week to prevent a district-wide strike set for April 14. The unions, representing teachers, staff, and administrators, remain divided with the district over salary increases, with officials warning that even one union striking would force all campuses to close. District officials are urging parents to prepare for online learning via Schoology and to seek alternative childcare and food options in the event of a walkout next Tuesday.



Labor tensions in the nation’s second-largest school district have reached a critical phase as Los Angeles Unified School District officials and union leaders enter a high-stakes week of negotiations.

What we know:

Three influential unions—United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), SEIU Local 99, and the Associated Administrators of Los Angeles (AALA)—are prepared to walk out on April 14 if no deal is reached.

The district has already reached agreements with five other labor partners, but these remaining three represent the core of classroom instruction, campus operations, and school leadership.

Currently, the district is offering staggered raises (e.g., 4% in July followed by 4% in 2027 for teachers), while UTLA is pushing for an immediate 13% increase to starting salaries.

What they're saying:

"Educators, school staff and administrators across Los Angeles are united and ready to act next week if necessary," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement, noting that while previous proposals fell short, the new sessions offer an "opportunity for meaningful solutions."

Meanwhile, an LAUSD spokesperson emphasized that the district remains "committed to reaching an agreement that supports employees while also protecting the long-term financial stability of the district."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if a partial agreement would be enough to keep schools functioning.

The Los Angeles Times reported that even if two of the three unions settle, the district likely cannot maintain safe campus operations.

There is also a fundamental dispute over the district's "complex" budget; unions point to a $5 billion reserve as proof the district can afford their demands, while officials argue they are facing ongoing deficit spending.

What you can do:

District officials recommend that families begin preparing immediately for a potential shutdown by taking the following steps:

Verify Access: Ensure students can log into Schoology, the district’s online learning platform.

Childcare: Scout alternative childcare options for the duration of the potential walkout.

Nutrition: Identify local food resources, as the district has warned parents to prepare alternative options for weekday breakfasts and lunches.

What's next:

Bargaining is set to resume on Wednesday.

If these sessions do not result in a breakthrough by the end of the week, the scheduled walkout will begin Tuesday morning.