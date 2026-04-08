LAPD data breach: Thousands of confidential police records leaked in city attorney hack

The Brief A major data breach on March 20 compromised a third-party discovery transfer system used by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. The leak involves 7.7 terabytes of data, including unredacted LAPD personnel files, internal affairs investigations, and sensitive witness health information. Investigators are still working to determine the full scope of the breach and identify all affected parties who require legal notification.



Law enforcement and city officials are investigating a massive security breach involving a digital storage tool used by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office to transfer legal discovery.

While the breach was limited to a third-party application, millions of sensitive files involving the Los Angeles Police Department have reportedly surfaced online.

What we know:

The breach occurred on March 20 within a system used to provide discovery to opposing counsel and litigants, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times.

Ivor Pine, deputy director of communications for City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto, said the office has engaged external forensic support and outside counsel to investigate.

The LAPD confirmed the compromised files include discovery from settled civil litigation, personnel files, and Internal Affairs investigations.

According to the Times, the breach consists of 337,000 files totaling 7.7 terabytes, including witness names and unredacted criminal complaints.

What we don't know:

The full identity of the unauthorized individuals who accessed the system has not been disclosed.

While city officials state the application was "self-contained" and did not grant access to broader department networks, the exact number of individuals whose private health or personnel information was exposed remains under review.

It is also unclear how long the data was accessible before a security researcher initially flagged the vulnerability.

What they're saying:

"After learning of the incident, our office took immediate steps to secure the tool and investigate what information was accessed," said Pine. He emphasized that "the information was self-contained in this application without any links or access to any department records or systems."

The LAPD issued a statement noting they are "working with the LA City Attorney’s Office to gain access to this impacted file to understand the full scope of the data breach," adding that they are "committed to safeguarding its sensitive personnel and investigative information."

What's next:

The City Attorney’s Office is continuing its investigation to determine exactly what information was present in the tool.

Once the review is complete, the office will take action to notify any affected parties based on the results.