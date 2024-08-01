In-N-Out Burger opens newest Southern California location

Good news if you live in San Bernardino County and love In-N-Out Burger!

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, you can get your favorite hamburgers, shakes, and fries at its newest location in Redlands.

Located at 1301 W. Lugonia Avenue, the restaurant is managed by 23-year In-N-Out veteran Ryan Jarvis, and employs about 80 associates.

The newest location offers a drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 30 guests.

As with all other locations, this one is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the locations are franchised.

In-N-Out Burger was recently dethroned in USA Today's list of 10Best fast food burgers around America. The chain came in at No. 2 for its popular Double Double burger made with two slices of American cheese, its signature spread, and fresh toppings like lettuce, onions, and tomato. But it's a notch up from last year's rankings, where it placed sixth.

The best fast food burger in the U.S. is made by The Habit Burger Grill, according to the list.

