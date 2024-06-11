Expand / Collapse search

In-N-Out raises California menu prices

By Aja Seldon
Published  June 11, 2024 4:27pm PDT
California
OAKLAND, Calif. - In-N-Out Burger patrons might have noticed a slight price increase for their favorite items, like the Double-Double or Animal Style fries.

The California-based burger chain confirmed to KTVU that it has raised menu prices across the Golden State. The company hiked prices the same day the state's fast-food minimum wage law took effect.

"On April 1st, we raised our prices incrementally to accompany a pay raise for all of the Associates working in our California restaurants. The price increase was also necessary to maintain our quality standards," the company said in a statement.

The starting wage for In-N-Out restaurant employees is $22 to $23 an hour based on the location, which is a few dollars over the $20 minimum wage mandated by the new law.

While customers are eating some of the costs to pay employees better, the price hike comes after In-N-Out heiress and President Lynsi Snyder said in an April interview with Today that she fought to keep prices down as the new law took effect.

"I was sitting in VP meetings going toe-to-toe saying, ‘We can’t raise the prices that much, we can’t,'" Snyder said," adding that she felt "an obligation to look out for our customer."

Beyond the minimum wage increase, businesses and consumers alike are feeling the effects of inflation, with the prices of goods and services going up, forcing both to dig deeper into their pockets.