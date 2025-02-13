In-N-Out Burger offering free hot cocoa on rainy days

The Brief Southern California was drenched after an atmospheric river moved into the region. In-N-Out Burger serves hot cocoa for free on rainy days. The deal is available at select locations for kids ages 12 and under, as well as accompanying adults.



If you need a cure for the rainy-day blues, In-N-Out Burger has you covered.

Known for its burgers, fries, and shakes, the popular fast-food chain also offers a sweet treat.

What we know:

Known for its simple menu, the California-based beloved fast-food chain, In-N-Out Burger, also serves hot cocoa.

At select In-N-Out locations, kids aged 12 and under and eligible adults can have the chocolate treat for free.

So, how does an adult become eligible? The company says a child must be with you at the time of service.

In-N-Out’s hot chocolate is priced at under $2 per cup. However, it’s worth noting there is a surcharge for extra marshmallows.

The Southern California favorite makes its hot cocoa by using a chocolate powdery mix from Ghirardelli topped with hot water.

The hamburger joint added hot cocoa to its menu in 2018.

The backstory:

In-N-Out was founded by Harry Snyder in Baldwin Park in 1948 as California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand.

The chain then expanded to locations across the Golden State and in 1992, In-N-Out opened its first restaurant outside California when it opened in Nevada.

In addition to California and Nevada, In-N-Out also has locations in Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Texas, with plans to expand in Tennessee.

Dig deeper:

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, made a surprising announcement when she confirmed the company would close its Orange County headquarters. All corporate employees will be relocated to either its East Coast headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee or its West Coast headquarters in Baldwin Park.

