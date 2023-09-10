In Depth: Suicide Prevention Month

In segment one, Hal is joined by Shari Sinwelski, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and Vice President of Crisis Care for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, and Karla Zenteno, a bilingual Spanish Program Coordinator and 988 Crisis Counselor for Didi Hirsch.

They tell Hal about the impact the 988 Suicide Hotline has had over the past year. They also discuss ways to determine if someone is in crisis, and how to help.

In segment two, we continue the discussion with Sinwelski and Zenteno.

In segment three, Hal speaks to psychiatrist Dr. Todd Hutton about a novel treatment for depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. Dr. Dutton explains how the therapy works, its effectiveness, and how it compares to drug treatments.

In segment four, one of Hutton’s patients, Damon Devine, joins the psychiatrist to talk about his experiences with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.

Devine battled depression for nearly 40 years before having success with this treatment.