In Depth: San Pedro

Hal is joined by L.A. City Councilman Tim McOsker to talk about the best things about San Pedro, the best kept secrets, and the challenges he faces as a new city councilman.

In segment two, John Warner, the CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, joins Hal to talk about what’s going on with that longstanding wildlife hospital.

He says the funding is improving, and the center is no longer in dire straits. They have treated hundreds of injured animals this year, and are looking to release some rehabbed sea creatures later this year.

Warner talks about how people can visit and see what the center does, and offers the website marinemammalcare.org for those who want more information or to donate.

In segment three, Hal is joined by Val James with Jerico Development. They are the company that is developing the waterfront project known as West Harbor.

It will replace the shuttered Ports O’Call Village. James tells us about the project that is expected to have its soft opening next year and its grand opening in 2025.

There will be an amphitheater, retail outlets and plenty of restaurants. But starting now, there is a summer pop-up at the location and there will be events happening every weekend. There will be pop-up shops and restaurants, including the beloved San Pedro Fish Market, which has reopened already near its former location.

In segment four, we speak with Altasea President and CEO Terry Tamminen. He explains what Altasea at the Port of San Pedro does, and how it works with scientists, innovators, and businesspeople in creating sustainable solutions for a blue economy.

Tamminen explains some of the projects that are ongoing and the problems they hope to solve, from climate change to global food insecurity. He says that we are only just starting to look toward the ocean for sustainability, and there is so much potential there as the earth is two-thirds covered by ocean.

Tamminen offers the website altasea.org for those looking for more information.