In Depth: Nonprofits providing much-needed relief for Haiti earthquake survivors

"Everywhere you look there’s agony."

Those are the words uttered in this week’s episode of In Depth by Jayda Doyen McKenna with Mercy Corps and Ann Lee, the CEO of Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE.

Lee is on the ground in Port-au-Prince, Haiti where personnels are working to provide assistance to survivors of the earthquake.

Both CORE and Mercy Corps have been working in Haiti since the massive earthquake in 2010. Lee says things are much better organized this time around.

McKenna says Mercy Corps has been working to support the local Haitians for years, and that they help with lifting communities out of poverty, assisting small businesses and students.

They also are helping locals interface with their government officials.


