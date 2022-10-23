In Depth: A spooky not scary Halloween

Segment One: Somer Sherwood-White, Director of Advancement for Descanso Gardens, joins Hal to talk about their Halloween offering "Carved." The family-friendly event runs through October 31st.

Hundreds of carved and lighted pumpkins line the forest, as light illuminate the canopy. Experiences include a pumpkin house, hay maze and holiday style food and beverages. There’s also a Dia de los Muertos installation.

Sherwood-White shares some secrets about the event, including the fact that the pumpkins have to be re-carved every three to five days!

Tickets are available at Descansogardens.org.

Segment Two: David Markland, the creator of Cemetery Lane talks to Hal about the event that is taking over Heritage Square near Downtown L.A. The vintage event offers props and actors to give an authentically spooky feel amidst the Victorian Mansions.

Trick or treaters of all ages are welcome to come and get their candy and enjoy the spooky characters and effects. Markland says there may be some real ghosts in those vintage homes, but he can’t say for sure.

Tickets are available at Cemeterylane.com.

Segment Three: David Carlo’s "Modern Parlor Magic" is ongoing at the Millennium Biltmore in a Victorian-style drawing room.

While not specifically Halloween-themed, the show features an eerie atmosphere and a storyline based on a historic magic show from turn of the century New York City. The illusionist talks about his show, the enduring fascination of magic, and performs a couple of tricks for Hal.