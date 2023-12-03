In Depth: Contractors and Shop Local

In segment one, Phil Washington, the Co-Chair of the Equity In Infrastructure Project, explains to us what the EIP pledge is all about, why it’s necessary and whom it helps.

In segment two, Hal is joined by Juan Garcia, the CEO of PG Cutting Services and Adam and Bethany White, the Owners of Fixed Dimensions. They talk to Hal about how the LA Regional Contractor Development and Bonding program has helped their businesses compete with bigger businesses.

In segment three, LA County Dept of Economic Opportunity Director Kelly LoBianco tells Hal about the County’s plan to get people to shop at and support local businesses. It involves signing a pledge which puts consumers in the running for a cash prize.