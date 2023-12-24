In Depth: CARE Court

In segment one, LACDMH Director Lisa Wong and the Honorable Samantha P. Jessner of the California Superior Court join Hal to talk about Los Angeles County’s CARE Court. That stands for Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment.

CARE court started in LA County at the beginning of December and is intended to assist individuals with serious mental illnesses get support and assistance. They discuss the requirements that must be met for referrals, what happens after that, and how this is intended to treat mental illness with dignity.

In segment two, Public Defender Ricardo D. Garcia continues the discussion of CARE court, and how the Public Defender's office will be assisting people who are referred to the system.

In segment three, Diego Cartagena, Bet Tzedek CEO joins Hal to talk about the 50 years of free legal assistance the organization has provided to vulnerable Angelenos.

Bet Tzedek means House of Justice in Hebrew, and their focus is on making sure everyone has a fair shake no matter their income.

For those who want to help with a donation, or who need help from the organization, more information can be found on their website at https://bettzedek.org/