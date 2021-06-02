In a playoff season blemished by unruly fan behavior, how safe are players at Staples Center?

As both Los Angeles NBA teams continue to fight to make it out of the first round of playoffs, given recent events, another important issue hovers over the league: the safety of its players. This season, many playoff games have been blemished by the unruly behavior of its fans.

With an increase in violence against opposing team players, how safe are they at Staples Center?

Staples Center has its own code of conduct for fans watching games and events at the arena. According to the arena's website, the code of conduct is being enforced in order to create a "safe, comfortable, and enjoyable entertainment experience."

The code of conduct has been enforced at Staples Center long before the COVID-19 pandemic was a thing and now that fans are being brought back, the rules are still in effect at the arena.

As for player safety, fans attempting to enter the court will be kicked out immediately without refund or reimbursement, according to Staples Center's website.

This playoff season marks the first time since 2019 fans have been allowed to attend NBA games in-person.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA decided to temporarily halt its season last year after two players for the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The league was able to resume play for its top teams inside the NBA Bubble outside Orlando, Fla. right before the playoffs, but without fans.

Despite the additions of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers' season was cut short when they blew a 3-1 series lead and were eliminated from the playoffs in the Western Conference semifinals against Denver. The franchise has yet to make it to the Western Conference or NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship inside the NBA Bubble in a series that went to six games against the Miami Heat. The unprecedented season was dedicated to honoring the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

When the league returned for the 2020-21 season, teams were allowed to travel for games as usual, but fans initially weren’t allowed in the stands. Overall, fans went nearly eight months before they were allowed to attend games in person amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Fast-forward to the 2021 playoffs and multiple fans have been banned from arenas due to mistreating NBA players.

On May 26, a Knicks fan inside Madison Square Garden was seen spitting on Atlanta’s Trae Young during the third quarter during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

"He is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior," the Knicks said in a statement.

The same night about 100 miles away in Philadelphia, a fan threw popcorn at NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, who plays for the Washington Wizards. To make matters worse, the incident occurred while Westbrook was escorted off the court after suffering an injury to one of his ankles. The 76ers announced that the fan is now banned indefinitely from the Wells Fargo Center.

In addition, on the night of May 30, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irvine had a water bottle hurled at him after the Nets beat his former team, the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn ended up winning the best-of-seven series at home in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Perhaps the scariest moment of them all up to this point happened once again in Philadelphia on Memorial Day when a fan ran onto the court during the Wizards and 76ers game and was tackled by security. That fan made it just feet from NBA veteran Dwight Howard.

In Los Angeles, the playoff picture for the rest of the summer remains unclear. The Lakers are doing everything they can to navigate without Anthony Davis. On Tuesday night, they were scored by the young and energetic Suns in Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are looking to avenge last season's early exit. And first, they have to make it past the Dallas Mavericks led by one of the league's most promising young stars, Luka Doncic.