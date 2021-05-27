Knicks ban fan seen spitting on Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young at MSG

article

The New York Knicks say they have banned a fan from the stadium after a video showed him spitting on NBA player Trae Young at Wednesday night's game.

In a statement, the Knicks said: "He is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior."

The team did not release the man's name but says it has turned information on the case to "the appropriate authorities."

Fans in New York directed profane chants at the Atlanta guard all night, just as they had in the series opener there on Sunday.

Young had hit a shot with .9 seconds left in Sunday's game to lift the Hawks to a 107-105 win in Game 1. The Knicks came back to even the series 1-1 with a 101-92 win on Wednesday.

Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta.

The spitting incident came the same night a Philadelphia fan threw popcorn at Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook. That fan, a season ticket holder, was banned from attending future 76ers games.