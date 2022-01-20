Immersive Tupac Shakur exhibit comes to LA Live this week

Controversial or revolutionary, however you perceive the late artist Tupac Shakur, a new immersive museum exhibit will show you the evolution of the man whose life was taken 25 years ago. A new museum, entitled "Wake Me When I'm Free" opens at LA Live Friday.

With exhibits on his childhood, growing up with a mother who was an active Black Panther, to his original works — including notebooks filled with poems and songs in his own handwriting, visitors get a glimpse of Shakur’s heart and mind throughout the exhibit.

Of course, his film roles are also showcased as well as memorabilia never seen before.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT:

"We intentionally created a thought-provoking experience, so it gives context to who Tupac was," said Jeremy Hodges, the exhibit's creative director. "Everyone's going to come in with a preconceived notion of who he was as a person, but when you walk through here you will understand the meaning behind his madness, the meaning behind his words, his poetry, and who he was truly as a revolutionary spirit."

The Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit opens Friday, more information and tickets can be found at wakemewhenimfree.com.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.