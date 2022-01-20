Expand / Collapse search

Immersive Tupac Shakur exhibit comes to LA Live this week

By Sandra Endo
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11

Tupac museum ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ comes to LA Live

The iconic Tupac Shakur continues to influence music, pop culture and entertainment.

LOS ANGELES - Controversial or revolutionary, however you perceive the late artist Tupac Shakur, a new immersive museum exhibit will show you the evolution of the man whose life was taken 25 years ago. A new museum, entitled "Wake Me When I'm Free" opens at LA Live Friday. 

With exhibits on his childhood, growing up with a mother who was an active Black Panther, to his original works — including notebooks filled with poems and songs in his own handwriting, visitors get a glimpse of Shakur’s heart and mind throughout the exhibit. 

Of course, his film roles are also showcased as well as memorabilia never seen before. 

"We intentionally created a thought-provoking experience, so it gives context to who Tupac was," said Jeremy Hodges, the exhibit's creative director. "Everyone's going to come in with a preconceived notion of who he was as a person, but when you walk through here you will understand the meaning behind his madness, the meaning behind his words, his poetry, and who he was truly as a revolutionary spirit." 

The Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit opens Friday, more information and tickets can be found at wakemewhenimfree.com.

