Increased ICE enforcement in Southern California documented on social media

The Brief Southern California communities are reporting an uptick in ICE operations, heavily documented by immigrant rights observers on social media in areas like Panorama City, the Fairfax District, Altadena, and Whittier. A recent Associated Press report highlights a surge in federal immigration detentions, showing 39,000 detainees inside ICE facilities in June compared to the usual monthly average of 30,000. Local authorities clarified that municipal police are not involved in these operations.



Residents across Los Angeles County said they are seeing increased immigration enforcement in their communities, with several of the incidents being documented and posted to social media.

What we know:

A new report from the Associated Press reveals the number of detainees inside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities surged to roughly 39,000 in June, a significant spike from the 30,000 monthly average reported throughout most of the year. Immigrant rights observers have documented numerous local enforcement actions, including instances where individuals were reportedly taken into custody immediately after being released from local jails.

Some incidents posted online show agents active in Panorama City, the Fairfax District, Altadena, and Whittier.

The Department of Homeland Security has not provided a comment regarding the uptick in enforcement or the recent arrests documented outside local detention centers.

The backstory:

According to immigration specialists, it is a very common practice for federal immigration authorities to monitor local booking systems. When an individual is arrested and booked into a municipal facility for local misdemeanors, their booking fingerprints are entered into criminal justice databases that are actively monitored by federal agencies. Consequently, immigration agents are frequently waiting outside local facilities to take individuals into custody immediately upon their release.

What they're saying:

Immigrant rights advocates said this is part of an ongoing trend.

"It's very common actually, very common," said immigration specialist Denise Sanchez. "It's not going to stop. It's definitely not going to stop. I feel like this is going to continue, for sure."

She also warned the trend is not going to stop and people need to be careful.

Meanwhile, local officials clarified that these operations are separate from municipal police activity.

In a statement, Burbank police officials said: "ICE agents may take individuals into custody after they have been released from the Burbank jail. Those actions are conducted independently of the Burbank Police Department."