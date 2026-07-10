Belgium to play Spain in final World Cup game at LA Stadium

The Brief Spain faces Belgium this Friday in the World Cup quarterfinals at SoFi Stadium, marking the eighth and final game of the 2026 tournament to be held at the venue. Third-ranked Spain is seeking its first semifinal appearance since winning the tournament in 2010, while eighth-ranked Belgium hopes to duplicate or improve on its 2018 third-place finish. The noon match will be televised in English by FOX and in Spanish by Telemundo.



Spain and Belgium will face off at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup.

The winner of the noon match will advance to the semifinals to play France on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

What we know:

Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the seventh time—and the first time since 2010—following a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal in Arlington, Texas, secured by a Mikel Merino goal one minute into second-half stoppage time.

Belgium reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament by defeating the United States 4-1 in Seattle.

The match features significant star power and club team familiarity. Spain is led by Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored four goals in the tournament, while Romelu Lukaku leads Belgium with three goals.

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Several players are club teammates in the English Premier League: Spain's Merino, Martín Zubimendi, and goalkeeper David Raya play with Belgium's Leandro Trossard at Arsenal, while Spain's captain Rodri and Belgium's Jérémy Doku play for Manchester City.

According to FIFA's unofficial rankings released after Thursday's play, Spain is ranked third globally while Belgium sits at eighth.

The Opta supercomputer heavily favors La Roja, giving Spain a 69.81% chance of advancing based on 10,000 pre-match simulations, compared to Belgium's 30.19%.

What you can do:

The noon match will be televised live in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

For fans looking to gather publicly, Los Angeles is hosting numerous viewing options:

Official Fan Zones: Large-scale viewing areas featuring cultural activities, food, and an artisan marketplace are located at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in South El Monte and at Venice Beach.

Kick It In the Park: Free community watch parties are available at the Westwood, Green Meadows, and El Sereno recreation centers, MacArthur Park, and the Central Library's Taper Auditorium. More details can be found at kickit.lacity.gov.

Additional Viewing: Free watch parties are also being held at the Hammer Museum, Third Street Promenade, Ovation Hollywood, Grand Central Market, and Inglewood's Market Street corridor.