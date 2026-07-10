Newport Beach proposes holiday restrictions after 'TikTok Takeover' triggers 400+ arrests

The Brief A viral TikTok challenge drew thousands of young out-of-state visitors to Newport Beach on the Fourth of July, triggering widespread violence, looting, and over 402 arrests. Locals are calling on city leaders to restrict peninsula access for non-residents during future holidays and revive strict crackdowns like checkpoints and curfews. City Council members will hold a public meeting next Tuesday at 4 p.m. to address the law enforcement response, community fallout, and future safety measures.



Following a chaotic Fourth of July weekend fueled by a viral social media trend, Newport Beach residents are demanding aggressive city action to prevent future holiday disruptions.

Over 400 people were arrested after a massive influx of out-of-state visitors flooded the Balboa Peninsula, overwhelming local law enforcement and sparking safety concerns.

What we know:

A viral TikTok trend calling for a "TikTok Takeover" drew thousands of kids, teens, and young adults—including at least 145 individuals later identified as being from Arizona—to the Newport Pier area within a matter of minutes on Saturday night.

By 7 p.m., a crowd of thousands had created a rapidly escalating public safety hazard, lighting illegal fireworks, engaging in street fights, blocking emergency vehicle access, and looting a nearby Pavilions grocery store.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More than 400 arrested after chaotic July 4 crowds overwhelm Newport Beach

A total of 350 personnel from the Newport Beach Police Department and 17 regional mutual aid agencies responded to the unrest.

Just before 8:30 p.m., authorities declared an unlawful assembly near 26th Street and the beach, ordering residents to shelter in place.

Video from the scene captured police on horseback charging crowds to disperse violent revelers throwing punches. Beaches were officially closed by 10:50 p.m. as officers worked to clear the peninsula.

The chaos resulted in 402 arrests—a massive spike from the 60 arrests recorded during the same holiday window last year.

The weekend also saw 102 emergency incidents, 10 fires, and 44 hospital transportations, including six trauma patients.

Multiple officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including one Newport Beach police officer who was struck by a mortar firework.

Municipal operations crews cleared the debris and reopened southbound Balboa Boulevard lanes by 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact names or specific charges for the 402 individuals arrested.

It's unclear how many of those detained were minors versus adults, or exactly how many total officers were injured during the response.

The city has not yet detailed the total financial cost of the property damage, looting, and massive multi-agency police deployment.

What they're saying:

"Our officers remained focused on one priority throughout the evening, protecting our community and restoring public safety," said Newport Beach Police Chief Dave Miner, noting that extensive pre-planning allowed mutual aid partners to respond quickly to a dangerous situation.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Newport Beach Police Association President Joe DeJulio commended the bravery of the department. "I stand by our officers and applaud their work during incredibly dynamic circumstances where in many cases they were outnumbered over 500 to 1," DeJulio said, adding that "agitators invaded Newport Beach... with the intent on causing harm, injury and destruction."

What's next:

The City of Newport Beach has stated it will continue to evaluate its holiday enforcement metrics alongside regional law enforcement partners, business owners, and residents.

In response to the weekend's events, local residents are heavily advocating for the reinstatement of past holiday crackdowns, including strict curfews, safety enforcement zones, and checkpoints to block non-residents from entering the peninsula during major holidays.

What you can do:

Residents and community stakeholders can attend the upcoming public meeting to voice their concerns and suggestions directly to local leaders. The meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Newport Beach City Hall.