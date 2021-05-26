'I feel bamboozled': Women accuse acting coach of holding auditions for fake stripper roles

Actresses in Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta say their acting coach, Troy Rowland, duped them into making sexy audition videos for a role that never existed.

"He said it paid $15,000 an episode and you’re gonna be out in New York for five weeks to film," says Janika La’Shae.

According to several women, Rowland allegedly told his students he was working on the set of Power, a popular series on the Starz network.

The women say Rowland told them the casting director needed an actress to play the role of a sexy stripper named Keisha. Thinking it would be a great opportunity, La’Shae made her audition video right away.

So did several other actresses. They eventually learned from the casting director that there had never been a role for a stripper named Keisha. The casting director also said Rowland does not, nor has he ever worked on the set of Power.

"I feel bamboozled, I feel violated," says one woman who asked us to protect her identity.

She filed a complaint with the federal trade commission accusing Rowland of impersonation, coercion and fraud.

FOX 11 News contacted Rowland repeatedly, but he never responded to our requests for an interview.