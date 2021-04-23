Hydrogen-powered sea vessel on display in Long Beach

The first hydrogen-powered sea vessel is now docked in Long Beach.

The Energy Observer is circumnavigating the globe as an educational resource and an ambassador for clean energy solutions. The state-of-the-art catamaran arrived on Earth Day, this Thursday. The crew began its journey in 2017, setting sail from France.

The vessel was designed to be 100% self-sufficient. It’s equipped with technology to harness energy from multiple sources — the sun using solar panels, wind from its sails, and hydrogen from the ocean.

It will remain at Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach until Wednesday and then head to San Francisco.

The crew hopes to reach Tokyo in time for the summer Olympics.

