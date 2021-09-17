Huntington Beach 'Karen' attacks restaurant worker, causes bizarre scene over mask wearing

A cell phone video shows a woman causing a bizarre scene inside a Huntington Beach restaurant.

The video, shared by user @brawlzdeep3.0, showed an unmasked customer grabbing a bottle of cleaning spray from the restaurant and then spraying one of the workers with it.

Over the last several months, we've seen plenty of viral videos involving customers getting upset about wearing masks or following a vaccine mandate. However, this video involves a woman who was upset at others for not wearing a mask at the Market Broiler on Brookhurst Street. The irony of all this: the unruly customer was not wearing a mask.

"I'm vaccinated, *****," the woman was heard saying in the video.

The woman's wild behavior, which also included asking others to show proof of vaccination and then hitting the workers, prompted @brawlzdeep3.0 to call her a "Karen" in the social media post's caption.

Witnesses believe the woman was intoxicated. According to the man who shared the video and was at the bizarre scene, the woman's wild actions prompted others to call 911.

"I was just sitting back, watching it," explained Braulio Soto, the man who shared the video. "Pretty entertaining dinner to show."

"Who parties that hard to get to that point?" Soto said of the unruly customer.

FOX 11 reached out to Market Broiler but declined to speak for an interview.

