WATCH: Hungry bear cubs try to swipe man's sandwich in Sierra Madre

Corned beef sandwich, anyone?

Some hungry little bear cubs surprised a man and his wife in Sierra Madre Thursday when they tried to help themselves to his St. Patrick's Day sandwich - and it was all caught on camera!

Bill Duval said he had the sandwich on his lap as the bear cub tried to open his door, but he was able to close it just in time!

But the determined cub won't be deterred - the little bear tries more than once as you can see on the video.

Bill's wife Sandy says they are used to having these furry friends as neighbors.

