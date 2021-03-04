Hundreds of local eateries participate in Dine L.A. Restaurant Week

Hundreds of local restaurants in Los Angeles are participating in Dine L.A. Restaurant Week from March 1 to March 14.



Dine L.A. takes place twice a year and highlights Los Angeles and its diversity of culinary experiences. Restaurants offer special lunch and dinner menus, and in addition to outdoor dining, restaurants are also offering menu options for take-out and delivery.



Terra, located on the rooftop of Eataly within the Westfield Mall in Century City, is one of the hundreds of restaurants participating in the event.



"If you've never been to Terra before, you've got to come and see the patio. It's this beautiful outdoor patio with beautiful views of the Hollywood Hills," said Executive Chef, Jon Katz.



Katz described Dine L.A. as one of "the best times of the year."



"Restaurants all over the city do a special menu to celebrate dine LA and it's usually at a discounted price so people who maybe don't go out to restaurants a lot or go to the nice restaurants that they want to, it's the perfect chance for them to get out there and experience the restaurants," he said.



Terra is an Italian restaurant with a wood-burning grill as its centerpiece.



"We really try to use that grill in all of our dishes and make it the focus," he said.



Katz said they use fresh produce from the Santa Monica Farmers Market and are offering a special menu for Dine L.A., which features Terra's most popular dishes.

"The Dine L.A. menu has two price points. For lunch, it's $30 for two courses and at dinner, it's $65 for three courses," he said.



Another restaurant participating in Dine L.A. is Lunetta on Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica.



"We offer brunch, lunch, dinner and we do takeout. We've been doing weekly menus that change just to keep it exciting and to have that experience at home, we offer everything to-go," said Hannah Hruby, the General Manager.



Hruby said Lunetta is offering a special menu for Dine L.A.



"It's five courses. It's a wonderful meal. It's $65. It's really great, and you can get it to-go so you can have that wonderful experience at home, as well as outdoors," she said.



Their Executive Chef, Emilio Cuyuch, makes a delicious menu with fresh food items. The restaurant has three outdoor patios for diners to sit and enjoy the meals.



"Local restaurants have all been trying to evolve and figure out ways to make outdoor dining work, and that's why we did build our two patios in the parking lot [along with a garden patio attached to the restaurant], " said Hruby.



Restaurant owners believe it's important to support local businesses during the pandemic, especially restaurants that have been heavily impacted.



"Everyone knows restaurants have been probably one of the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic and I think it's important to support the restaurants. They provide a lot of jobs for people in the community," said Katz.



"It's really important to support all the local restaurants because we've all been trying really hard," said Hruby.

