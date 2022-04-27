Human trafficking victims rescued in San Bernardino County

One person was arrested and four victims rescued in a suspected human trafficking operation in San Bernardino County.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force were able to track down an underage victim in Colton the morning of April 22, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During that operation, three other adults were also found and identified to be human trafficking victims.

The victims ranged in age from 17-22.

Authorities confirmed the minor was reported missing out of San Diego County. She has since been reunited with her family.

Through the course of the investigation, 33-year-old Devon Stewart of Lakewood was identified as the suspected human trafficker of all four victims, officials said.

Stewart is suspected of exploiting the four victims in the commercialized sex industry, authorities said.

Stewart was also found in possession of a loaded ghost gun and several ecstasy pills. He was booked on charges including human trafficking, possession of narcotics, and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909)-387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact "We-Tip" at 1-800-78-CRIME, or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.