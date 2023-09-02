Human remains found in Ballona Creek in a 'concealed space' near Playa del Rey
PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. - Authorities discovered human remains in a "concealed space" beneath the Culver Blvd bridge at Ballona Creek near Playa del Rey on Saturday morning.
Officials received a call just before 11 a.m. reporting a person located in a confined space at the 13500 block of Culver Blvd.
The age, gender, body condition, site affiliation and circumstances are all unknown at this time, according to authorities.
The concealed space was described as spanning approximately 20 feet and located above slow-moving, deep tidal water in the Ballona Creek flood control channel.
The discovery of the remains prompted street closures, including Culver Blvd, both east and westbound. This area will remain closed to all traffic between Jefferson Blvd and Lincoln Blvd until officials finish investigating the scene.
Authorities did not give a time estimate as to when the area would reopen, but advised residents to avoid the immediate area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with FOX 11 for updates.