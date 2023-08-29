Violent brawls prompt shopping mall to require teens to wear ID lanyards: report

Multiple brawls among teens across Southern California recently has prompted one shopping mall to take action in an effort to combat the violence and protect customers.

At Moreno Valley Mall, multiple fights took place at the popular mall Sunday just after 6 p.m. Hundreds of people were at the mall as the movie theater was offering $4 movie tickets as part of National Cinema Day.

According to mall management, on-shift security called local authorities for assistance to break up the fights and the mall was shut down to contain the chaos.

No weapons were reported to be used during the fights, officials added.

"We would like to remind you that the mall security is not a babysitting service and it is the responsibility of parents to raise their children to be respectful to others and to compose themselves accordingly when out in public," a statement from the mall read.

The Press-Enterprise reports the Moreno Valley Mall plans to require minors to wear lanyards that have their names and parents' contact information. In the event the child misbehaves, their parents would be contacted.

The alleged decision comes after management said it would "go back to the drawing board with regard to unattended youth at our property."

"We are disappointed that such events transpired and would like to reiterate that all steps taken were deemed necessary to keep our patrons safe..... even some of your children who were engaging in such. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our tenants and our local families who were caught up in this child's play while trying to enjoy our mall," the statement continued.

It's unclear when the new security measure will go into effect and how it will be enforced.

That same night, in Torrance, a brawl also broke out the Del Amo Shopping Center. Video from the mall shared with FOX 11 showed a large group of juveniles, grabbing kicking at and throwing punches at each other. Blood was seen on the floor, as well. Other videos posted to social media showed large groups of juveniles running and swinging at each other.

The group was so large that officers from the Gardena, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Los Angeles police departments rushed to the scene, as well as Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

Torrance PD officials said some juveniles were treated at the scene for minor injuries. In addition, some of the teens were cited, but no arrests were made.

City News Service contributed to this report.