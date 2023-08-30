New details to be revealed in South LA Uber crash that killed 3 young women

New details on the investigation into a fatal Uber crash in South Los Angeles that left three young women dead will be announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, charges will be announced against 31-year-old Gregory Black, the driver who allegedly was speeding when he ran a red light and t-boned an Uber.

Black was driving a white Mercedes-Benz Saturday morning at a speed authorities said reached an estimated 90 mph.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 Uber passengers killed after getting t-boned by Mercedes running red light in South LA

Authorities said there were five people in the Uber, including the driver. Three passengers in the back seat, all women, were killed in the crash. They have been identified as 23-year-old Juvelyn Arroyo, 23-year-old Veronica Amezola, and 27-year-old Kimberly Izquierdo. Amezola and Izquierdo were sisters, and Arroyo was their best friend.

GoFundMe pages have been created to help cover funeral expenses for the two sisters, as well as a separate one for Arroyo.

The Uber driver and the fourth passenger were hospitalized after the crash and are recovering.

Black was arrested Sunday. He faces vehicular manslaughter charges.

The press conference is schedule for 10 a.m.