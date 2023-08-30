Expand / Collapse search

New details to be revealed in South LA Uber crash that killed 3 young women

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
FOX 11

3 Uber passengers killed in South LA crash

Three passengers in an Uber in South Los Angeles were killed after another car t-boned them at an intersection. Police say the driver of the other car was going as fast as 85-90 miles per hour, and may have been fleeing a crime scene.

LOS ANGELES - New details on the investigation into a fatal Uber crash in South Los Angeles that left three young women dead will be announced Wednesday. 

According to authorities, charges will be announced against 31-year-old Gregory Black, the driver who allegedly was speeding when he ran a red light and t-boned an Uber. 

Black was driving a white Mercedes-Benz Saturday morning at a speed authorities said reached an estimated 90 mph.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 Uber passengers killed after getting t-boned by Mercedes running red light in South LA

Authorities said there were five people in the Uber, including the driver. Three passengers in the back seat, all women, were killed in the crash. They have been identified as 23-year-old Juvelyn Arroyo, 23-year-old Veronica Amezola, and 27-year-old Kimberly Izquierdo. Amezola and Izquierdo were sisters, and Arroyo was their best friend.

Sisters, best friend killed in Uber crash

Sisters Veronica Amezola and Kimberly Izquierdo were killed along with their childhood best friend Juvelyn Arroyo when the Uber they were in was t-boned by a car that ran a red light. The brother of two of the women called them "soul mates."

GoFundMe pages have been created to help cover funeral expenses for the two sisters, as well as a separate one for Arroyo.

The Uber driver and the fourth passenger were hospitalized after the crash and are recovering. 

Black was arrested Sunday. He faces vehicular manslaughter charges. 

The press conference is schedule for 10 a.m.