How to book a reservation at Yosemite National Park

Reservations to get into Yosemite National Park open Wednesday, March 23.

According to the National Park Service, reservations are required to drive into Yosemite during peak hours (6 a.m. and 4 p.m.) from May 20 to Sept 30.

Those looking to drive through the park will still need a reservation if entering during peak times.

About 70% of reservations for dates between May 20 through Sept. 30 will be available starting Wednesday, while the other 30% of reservations will be available seven days before your arrival date, officials said.

Reservations will be available every day starting at 8 a.m. PST Wednesday. Because of high demand, officials recommend you have a Recreation.gov account and be logged in, ready to tap or click promptly once 8 a.m. hits.

The non-refundable reservation fee is $2, not including a $35-per-car park entrance fee.

You'll be able to make one reservation for each three-day period. Peak-hours reservations are valid for three straight days, including the arrival date.

Park officials said the temporary reservation system will help manage traffic and congestion for a "quality visitor experience" while the park undergoes repairs.

If you don't have a computer, you can also call 877-444-6777.

To learn more about reservations, visit the NPS website.

