How to apply for speed humps in your neighborhood

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation's Residential Speed Hump Program will begin accepting new initial applications starting Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

You can submit an application online.

Due to high demand, applicants are encouraged to apply once the application period opens.

The application period will close when 375 applications (25 in each Council District) have been submitted.

Applicants are encouraged to be familiar with the updated 2022 Speed Hump Program Evaluation Guidelines.

Only one applicant per street segment request will be allowed.

All previous applicants that still want to be considered for speed hump installation must reapply.



