House divided for Dodgers fan husband, Yankees fan wife in 2024 World Series

As Mike Horn throws a pitch at his outdoor pitching net, you can be sure it's not one of those 100-mile-an-hour pitches, but you can be assured that as he throws the ball, he's thinking about his Dodgers.

His wife, Amy, is a Yankee fan. You see, she came from the East Coast 22 years ago. When the two met years ago, they knew that besides their own love, they both had a love of baseball—but they loved different teams. What do they say? "Opposites attract."

He's a Dodger fan, and she is all about the team she grew up with—the Yankees. They both know what they want to hear from the announcer during Game 1, which they paid $4,000 for, tickets for them and the kids. She says, "I want to hear, 'It is high, it is far... it is gone!'" And to her husband, he belts it out this way: "Ohtani hits one deep... back to the wall... IT'S GONE... OHTANI'S DONE IT AGAIN!" The enthusiasm is contagious. His broadcast voice is spot-on!

Their home is decorated in "baseball paraphernalia"—pictures of Dodger Stadium, a jigsaw puzzle of Yankee Stadium, pictures of New York she took... and bobbleheads galore.

His are on one shelf; hers are on the one below. And did he really put hers below his? He says, "I always said if there were more Dodgers, I don't know if the Yankees would make the cut."

They have sons. Two boys "that are heavily invested in baseball."

One is actually named after Derek Jeter.

And there's a dog, named, of course... Dodger.

After getting scammed for $2,500 in 2018 on World Series tickets, this time they got them from a legitimate source. They say the $4,000 will be worth it, even if they will have to tighten their belts a bit, because, as she puts it, "It's a dream of a lifetime."

But in the Horn household, it's not uncommon to hear him belt out, "Let's go Dodgers!" and her to follow with, "Go Yankees!"