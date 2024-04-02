Hotel Figueroa continuing history of celebrating women

For nearly a century, the identity of the iconic Hotel Figueroa has been proudly rooted in the women’s movement.

Opened originally as a YWCA in 1926, it was intended to be a safe haven for females traveling alone, who at the time were prohibited from checking into most hotels without a male chaperone.

Today, the Hotel Figueroa still serves as both a warm refuge and, in a way, a mini museum where the creativity of women is celebrated. In fact, every piece of art in the hotel was created by women.

This year, the "Fig" is also hosting pool-side ceramics classes. Its women-inspired classes and programming will continue throughout the year.

For more information, go to hotelfigueroa.com.