Expand / Collapse search

Hot Wheels teams up with Paralympic athlete Aaron Wheelz for 1st wheelchair RC toy

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Sports
FOX 11

Hot Wheels teams up with Aaron Wheelz

To introduce the launch of the first-ever Hot Wheels R/C Aaron Wheelz Wheelie Chair, the brand is inviting the community and adults & children with disabilities to attend this live action event in El Segundo.  

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Hot Wheels has teamed up with Paralympic athlete Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham to release an exclusive remote-controlled wheelchair toy that can do all kinds of tricks. 

The Hot Wheels R/C Aaron Wheelz Wheelie Chair features a wheelchair as its vehicle with Wheelz in the hot seat.

This is the first time Hot Wheels is featuring a wheelchair as its vehicle.

To introduce the launch of the first-ever Hot Wheels R/C Aaron Wheelz Wheelie Chair, the brand is inviting everyone to attend a live-action event being held Tuesday in El Segundo. 

FOX 11's Bob De Castro is live with Aaron Wheelz himself. You can watch the full report above.  