Hot Wheels teams up with Paralympic athlete Aaron Wheelz for 1st wheelchair RC toy

Hot Wheels has teamed up with Paralympic athlete Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham to release an exclusive remote-controlled wheelchair toy that can do all kinds of tricks.

The Hot Wheels R/C Aaron Wheelz Wheelie Chair features a wheelchair as its vehicle with Wheelz in the hot seat.

This is the first time Hot Wheels is featuring a wheelchair as its vehicle.

To introduce the launch of the first-ever Hot Wheels R/C Aaron Wheelz Wheelie Chair, the brand is inviting everyone to attend a live-action event being held Tuesday in El Segundo.

FOX 11's Bob De Castro is live with Aaron Wheelz himself. You can watch the full report above.