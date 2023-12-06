Hospitality workers ‘occupy’ LAX area hotels as Christmas nears

Striking hospitality workers in Southern California have begun what they call an "Occupy" movement outside hotels near the Los Angeles International Airport.

Workers represented by Unit Here Local 11 will picket at the Sheraton Gateway, Los Angeles and Four Points Sheraton.

Room attendants, cooks, dishwashers, and community allies plan to camp on the sidewalks 24/7 to exert more pressure on the hotels as Christmas approaches.

The union is advocating for wage increases that align with the rising cost of housing in Los Angeles, along with other demands.



